Article
Corporate Finance

Lloyds Bank concludes buyback programme announced with full year results

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The UK-based retail and commercial bank, Lloyds Bank, has confirmed the completion of the buyback scheme it revealed plans to launch in February.

The bank announced it would be buying back £1bn (US$1.29bn) in shares when releasing its full year results.

Between 8 March and 24 August, Lloyds Bank repurchased more than 1.57bn ordinary shares for the aggregate consideration of £1bn.

SEE ALSO:

“In aggregate between 8 March and 24 August, the company repurchased 1,577,908,423 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of GBP1.00 billion,” the firm stated.

The buyback programme was managed by the Swiss investment bank, UBS AG – from its London branch.

When the company announced its results earlier this year, Lloyds Bank also claimed it would raise its dividends to 20%.

The decision was made following successful figures for the 2017/18 year – the bank’s statutory profit increased by 24% to reach £5.3bn ($6.83bn).

UKBankingLloyds Bankshares
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability