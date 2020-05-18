Article
NBK to Advice Kuwait National Petroleum Co on Financing Multi-Billion-Dollar Refineries Upgrade

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) will advise Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) on how to finance its Clean Fuels Project, part of the country’s $104.7 billion economic development plan.

The project is designed to upgrade and expand two of the Gulf Arab state's largest existing refineries as its focus shifts towards producing higher-value products like diesel and kerosene for export.

NBK Capital will spend a year evaluating financing requirements for KNPC, with international companies including Britain’s Petrofac, USA’s Fluor Corp and Japan’s JGC Corp winning between them around $12 billion of construction contracts to date.

Reuters reported that Mohammed Ghazi al-Mutairi, chief executive of KNPC, claimed the Clean Fuels Project would be operational by the end of 2018.

Under the project, the capacity of the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery will drop to 347,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 466,000, while Mina Abdulla refinery's capacity will rise to 454,000 bpd from 270,000.

The reduction at Mina al-Ahmadi will be offset by the fact that it will be producing products of a higher value than it is currently.

The Clean Fuels Project is around one of 25 ongoing projects being carried out by KNPC. 

