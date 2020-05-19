Nets close to $5.3bn Hellman & Friedman sale

Nets is close to finalising the sale of its entire operation to Hellman & Friedman for a total value of $5.3bn.

The Danish payments service provider originally revealed at the beginning of July that potential buyers had been circling.

A statement at the start of this month confirmed that talks were ongoing, but today the company outlined the details of the deal, which has been agreed with 46% of Nets' shareholders.

Hellman & Friedman, a leading private equity firm based in the United States, will buy the entire share capital of Nets at a price of 165 DKK per share.

"We believe the offer represents attractive value to Nets' shareholders," said Nets chairman Inge Hansen.

"Hellman & Friedman approached us in June, following which we received a number of other expressions of interest and held discussions with selected parties.

"Having considered all options available to us, including continuing as a listed company, we are satisfied that the cash offer of DKK 165 per share to all shareholders is the most attractive alternative available."