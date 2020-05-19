Article
Corporate Finance

Nets close to $5.3bn Hellman & Friedman sale

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Nets is close to finalising the sale of its entire operation to Hellman & Friedman for a total value of $5.3bn.

The Danish payments service provider originally revealed at the beginning of July that potential buyers had been circling.

A statement at the start of this month confirmed that talks were ongoing, but today the company outlined the details of the deal, which has been agreed with 46% of Nets' shareholders.

See also:


Hellman & Friedman, a leading private equity firm based in the United States, will buy the entire share capital of Nets at a price of 165 DKK per share.

"We believe the offer represents attractive value to Nets' shareholders," said Nets chairman Inge Hansen. 

"Hellman & Friedman approached us in June, following which we received a number of other expressions of interest and held discussions with selected parties.

"Having considered all options available to us, including continuing as a listed company, we are satisfied that the cash offer of DKK 165 per share to all shareholders is the most attractive alternative available."

EuropeDenmarkAcquisitionNets
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability