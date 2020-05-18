Parsons awarded contract for Expo 2020 Dubai site

The Pasadena, California, based infrastructure specialist Parsons announced that it was recently awarded the sitewide infrastructure design and construction supervision services contract for the Expo 2020 Dubai site, a 438‑hectare landmark development consisting of multiple pavilions, souks, and entertainment venues. The company’s scope of work will include designing, monitoring, managing, and delivering the project’s infrastructure.

“We are excited that Parsons was selected by Expo 2020 Dubai to help deliver this first ever global showcase staged in the region. Our collective efforts will embody Dubai’s overall mission to spur innovation, opportunity, and connectivity,” said Gary Adams, Parsons Middle East Africa (MEA) President.

“Given the magnitude and distinctiveness of Dubai Expo 2020, this is a significant win for us and we are deeply committed to supporting Dubai with our global and local resources to provide a new level of sustainable design and operational services,” added Todd Wager, Parsons Group President.

Parsons has been working in the MEA region for more than 60 years and has offices in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. Parsons’ portfolio of ongoing projects in the MEA region includes major highways, bridges, rail and transit, airports, ports, water infrastructure, plus hospitals, public schools, universities, mosques, and other public buildings.