People Moves in the Investment and Asset Management Sector

There have been many announcements of executive role changes in the corporate finance and investment sector. We take a look at changes in companies, such as KBI Global Investors, Zedra, Harneys, Brewin Dolphin, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and Saltus AM.

KBI Global Investors - Trevor Harlow

The Dublin-based asset management organisation has appointed a new Senior Vice President of Business Development and Client Services within its US team. Trevor Harlow—previously the Vice President and Institutional Relationship Manager at Eaton Vance—will take up the position at KBI’s Boston office where he will report to Simon Padley, Senior Vice President. With over 12 years in his previous role, Harlow will bring his extensive asset management knowledge to support the company’s business development.

Zedra Group - Joe McBurney

Zedra provides corporate wealth and funding services and global expansion consultancy and has appointed Joe McBurney as its new Business Development Director. McBurney will work closely with the team in Jersey—while based in London—to support the active wealth management alongside David Rudge, Managing Director of Wealth in the UK.

Harneys - Yucheng Fan

Yucheng Fan joins Harneys as an investment funds partner based in the company’s Hong Kong office. Yucheng Fan’s previous role involved working for another offshore law firm in Hong Kong, which has provided great knowledge of funding in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands, in which he advised on the structure, formation, launch and maintenance of private equity funds, venture capital funds, corporate venture capital funds, hedge funds and unit trusts.

Brewin Dolphin - Don Percival

Don Percival will become the new Wealth Director for Brewin Dolphin. Percival joins the team—now 1,762 strong—that provides a bespoke wealth advisory service and diverse investment solutions for its clients. ‘I am pleased to become part of a team whose competence in wealth advisory services ranging from close coordination around complex family law, non-dom planning and investing assets in accordance with Tier 1 visa rules, was a huge draw for me’, says Percival.

Dimensional Fund Advisors - Paul Foley and Kipp Cummins

Dimensional Fund Advisors has made two personnel acquisitions. Paul Foley has taken up his position as the Head of EMEA Portfolio Management, while Kipp Cummins became the Head of Fixed Income—also for the EMEA region. Foley will report to Nathan Lacaze, Co-Chief Executive at Dimensional, to oversee portfolio management activities in London. Cummins—previously a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President at Dimensional UK—will be responsible for fixed income portfolio management.

Saltus Asset Management - Andrew Fleming

Andrew Fleming—previously Chief Executive Officer at Waverton Investment Management—takes on a position at Saltus Asset Management, which will involve leading the investment arm of the company. Fleming will support the firm’s ambitions to strengthen the investment proposition and accelerate growth. Fleming also works as a Non-Executive Director of Polar Global Healthcare Trust and a trustee of The Rank Foundation.