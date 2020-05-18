Article
Corporate Finance

Saudi Arabia's newest megaproject is the Riyadh Metro

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The construction of a metro system for the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh will cost a total of $22 billion and will begin early this year. The government expects trains to be running along its six lines by 2019. Work on the tunnel for the first line of the Riyadh Metro is expected to start in two months with the arrival of the spare parts of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) imported from Germany.

The president of the Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA) Ibrahim bin Mohammed al Sultan said the Riyadh Public Transport Project will be "a major driver of employment and economic development". He called it a "cornerstone" that would "enhance the quality of life" for Riyadh's population of nearly six million.

With more than 180 kilometres of track, the Riyadh metro will dwarf the one that can be found in neighbouring Dubai. According to experts, the Saudi government has long considered Riyadh as being the potential capital of a unified Gulf region that would incorporate the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Saudi ArabiaRiyadh MetroIbrahim bin Mohammed al SultanGulf Cooperation Council
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability