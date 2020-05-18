Article
Corporate Finance

Saudi Oil could take on US Shale as Output Levels discussed at OPEC Meeting

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Saudi Arabia’s oil output levels will be a topic of discussion at an OPEC meeting this week, with analysts saying that the world’s biggest producer is content with keeping prices low to the detriment of US shale and other oil producers.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is set to meet in Vienna, on the back of the knowledge that crude oil has fallen by one third in value since June to $80 a barrel.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has yet to reveal his country’s stance on the matter, but commentators believe the Kingdom is in a financial position to keep output high and cost per barrel lower than has been seen for four years.

Rise in shale output is itself another factor in the dropping price of oil, as is lowered demand and a strong US dollar. Prices fell again Monday amid scepticism that OPEC would move aggressively to address the issue.

Saudi Arabia is said to be keen on maintaining its market share in America, with experts saying that it will attempt to price shale out of the market.

OPEC meets on Thursday. 

FinanceEnergySaudi ArabiaOil and Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability