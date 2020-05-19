Article
Corporate Finance

Société Générale sells its Private Banking NV unit to ABN AMRO

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The French financial services firm, Société Générale, has announced it will be selling its Belgian private banking business.

Société Générale Private Banking NV will be sold to the Amsterdam-headquartered ABN AMRO.

The move sees the French bank follow its strategy to sell some of its smaller operations that lack potential for synergies, Reuters claims.

SEE ALSO:

The value of the deal has not been announced, however Société Générale announced the sale would have a “limited positive impact on the Group’s core equity tier one ratio.”

The deal is still subject to regulatory approval and is anticipated to be closed by the first quarter of next year.

“By combining ABN AMRO's existing private banking activities in Belgium with those of Societe Generale, ABN AMRO strengthens its market position in Belgium and its position in the Eurozone as a leading private bank,” the Dutch bank said in a statement.

FranceBelgiumNetherlandsSociete Generale
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability