Nigeria’s Jumia signs deal with France’s Carrefour

May 19, 2020
The Nigerian e-commerce company, Jumia, has signed a deal with the French retail giant, Carrefour, over operations in Kenya.

Launching in January 2019, customers will be able to purchase products from Carrefour’s six stores in Nairobi through Jumia’s platform.

The French brand aims to boost its sales and expand its reach to a wider shopping base through the deal by utilising Jumia’s network and knowledge.

Carrefour’s franchise in the East African nation is held by Majid Al Futtaim, the Dubai-based conglomerate.

“We are happy to partner with Jumia in Kenya as we seek to extend Carrefour’s offering to more customers by leveraging on Jumia’s network and e-commerce platform,” stated Frank Moreau, Country Manager of Kenya at Al Futtaim.

“This decision is based on Jumia Kenya’s credibility and excellent performance over the years in online shopping management and is consistent with Majid Al Futtaim’s omni-channel strategy for Carrefour.”

Some of Carrefour’s items – including groceries, beverages, and electronics – have made to the Jumia patform already prior to online sales.

