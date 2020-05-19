Article
Corporate Finance

Tesla Promises Model S Buyback for 50 Percent of Original Price after Three Years

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Electric car maker Tesla is introducing a new raft of finance deals to UK buyers which allows drivers to pay a deposit for the new Model S and sell it back to the company after three years of use.

The schemes are designed to suit those not looking for permanent ownership of the new model and look somewhat different to typical deals offered by mainstream dealerships.

Under the plans, customers can lay down a 15 percent deposit before selling the Model S back to Tesla for at least 50 percent of the price after leasing for three years.

Alternatively, drivers can continue to lease the car for another two to four years at the same interest rate of 5.9 percent which Tesla says translates to around €1025 a month. This entails a 15,000 mile annual limit, with additional mileage charged at 17 pence a mile if they then choose to return the car.

The €55,000 car represents a new experience to many buyers, and the company is hoping these commitments over years of ownership will allay fears that the value of the Model S will plummet in quick time.

Earlier on this month CEO Elon Musk revealed the new dual engine and auto-pilot elements to be fitted into the new generation Model S in an elaborate ceremony in America.

READ MORE: Tesla Unveils New Driverless and All Wheel Drive Features for Model S

At a highly-anticipated and packed out arena in California, Musk put to bed gossip revolving around his tweet, “about time to unveil the D and something else”, by announcing that the D represented dual motor, with Tesla powering both rear and front wheels with its own engine.

The top speed of the Model S is now 155 miles per hour, bringing the car into the realms of mainstream petrol alternatives. The high-end version of this however will set back buyers a lofty €95,000. 

SustainabilityAutomotive industryManufacturingTesla
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability