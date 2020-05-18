Transport on Track in the GCC: Why Rail is Key to Future Development

The Gulf countries are making huge invetsments into transport. There are a huge number of mega-projects ongoing from airports and seaports to extending road infrastructure.

According to recent reports, rail projects account for 32 percent of total GCC transportation developments, subsequently valued at $298 billion.

Transportation makes up to 20 percent of the total construction spend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) where nearly $25 billion is at the bidding stage or under development in the railway sector. The Saudi network will be further improved by adding 3,900 km of track through three major railway projects.

The scope of the KSA’s planned rail projects and the scale of the required investment are massive. An estimated $45 billion, a full third of planned GCC rail spending before 2030, is currently committed to upgrading existing lines and building new rail networks across the KSA.

However, the country’s vast area and varied geographical features along with its ambitious deadlines and objectives has given rise to a unique set of financing, logistical and engineering challenges that require innovative and resourceful solutions.

