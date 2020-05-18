Article
Corporate Finance

Why is Dubai one of the best cities for the wealthy to invest in?

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Despite continuing reports of slowing demand and weak oil prices, Dubai is still attracting a lot of interest from the ultra-rich. Reports around the world have ranked the city as one of the top 50 destinations that the wealthiest are most attracted to.

The study into the buying habits of those with a net worth of more than $30 million or more show that Dubai is the most desirable city in the Arab world for buying apartments and villas.

Property experts say that Dubai’s top infrastructure, facilities and cosmopolitan lifestyle are key contenders for drawing the investors in.

“Dubai remains an appealing investment destination for regional investors due to its central location, shared religious and cultural values and cosmopolitan lifestyle, world-class infrastructure and a broad range of facilities for business and tourists” said Okbah Abdulkarim, COO of Artar Real Estate Development.

According to Artar Real Estate, Dubai’s prime locations, such as its downtown district, are very attractive to potential investors from Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council region who want both traditional and multicultural worlds.

“We have not experienced reduced enquiries due to oil prices as our property appeals to a wide range of end users and investors. We are not reliant on the type of buyers affected by the drop in oil revenue,” Abdulkarim added.

DubaiDubai real estateOkbah Abdulkarim COO of Artar Real Estate Development.
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability