ADIB adopts IBM hybrid cloud to up digital transformation

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), is collaborating with IBM to accelerate its digital transformation to become a modern, digitally led Islamic bank, using IBM hybrid cloud solutions based on Red Hat OpenShift.

The UAE bank’s digital strategy leverages big data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver operational and financial benefits, as well as provide ADIB’s customers with improved digital banking experiences and accelerate bringing new services to market.

ADIB has a long history of working with IBM so selecting its hybrid cloud solutions was an obvious choice.

“Providing an exceptional customer experience is the top priority at ADIB and the ultimate objective of our digital transformation strategy,” says Mamoun T. Alhomssey, Chief Information Officer at ADIB.

“As we continue to upgrade and enhance our operations, the bank will benefit from IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions that enable faster processes that can increase productivity and performance while also strengthening our security. The main benefits to IBM’s cloud systems are that they enable the bank to operate with greater efficiency and serve customers more effectively. In a fast-changing world, this will allow us to meet evolving customer needs in a quicker and smarter way.”

IBM hybrid cloud helps bank adopt transformational technology

Changing times are driving more financial institutions to modernise to meet customer demand, according to Hossam Seif El-Din, General Manager of IBM in the Middle East and Pakistan.

“Our collaboration with ADIB is evidence that hybrid cloud strategies are core to digital transformation journeys and an enabler of revolutionised business models,” he said. “Through IBM's hybrid cloud solutions, ADIB is able to accelerate its modernisation and adoption of transformational technologies, such as AI."

ADIB selected IBM Cloud Pak for Integration to meet changing customer demands faster, and IBM Cloud Pak for Automation to drive productivity.