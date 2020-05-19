Africa Hotel Investment Forum: 21-22 June 2016

Togo attracts a variety of tourist visitors keen to explore its beautiful scenery and enjoy its tropical climate. Latest figures from the World Travel and Tourism Council show that travel and tourism directly accounted for 3.1 percent of total GDP in 2014 and is forecast to rise by 6 percent in 2015, and by a further 2.2 percent each year from 2015 to 2025.

On a wider analysis, the total contribution of travel and tourism to GDP was 6.7 percent in 2014 and is forecast to rise by 5.4 percent by the end of 2015. The plans to host an additional Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) conference in Togo’s capital Lomé in April run parallel with two major development initiatives designed to enhance the country’s standing as a strategic investment destination for business and tourism by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Private Sector Promotion and Tourism of Togo.

Lomé’s new airport terminal, which was scheduled to open in late 2015, will increase passenger capacity from 400,000 to 2 million, and triple the international airport’s passenger and cargo potential. It will accommodate direct flights from Cairo, Turkey and Dubai. Within the next decade the expansion of the capital’s sea port will triple its capacity, to 1.2 million containers a year.

