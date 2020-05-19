Follow @ ShereeHanna

With six weeks still to go until Africa’s biggest business opportunities expo opens, visitors from 30 nations have already registered online to attend this world-renowned event.

Together, Africa’s Big Seven (AB7) and the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX) represent the single biggest food and beverage, and business opportunities expo, on the African continent.

AB7 and SAITEX both take place from June 22 to 24 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand in Johannesburg.

Show organiser, John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services, said: “Exhibitor support for AB7 2014 has been phenomenal so far, with exhibitors signing up from countries around the world, including Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Morocco, Poland, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

“But even more interesting is that out of the 30 countries from where visitors have registered to attend, 27 are in Africa.”

Thomson cites stagnating first-world economies and declining markets as drivers for global companies to explore Africa as the ‘New Frontier’ for business.

And Africa’s Big Seven is the ideal business platform for the African food and beverage industry.

“The ongoing success of AB7 confirms it’s an effective business springboard into Africa,” said Thomson.

“Last year, we had visitors to AB7 from more than 52 countries around the world. The show has become an effective platform for hooking up prospective suppliers, customers and partners interested in doing business in Africa.

“And with its young, expanding and increasingly wealthy population, Africa has become ‘New Frontier’ for global business opportunities.”

Visitors are flocking to AB7 from countries like Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Swaziland, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Thomson expects this number to increase in the weeks ahead. A welcome newcomer to the group of visiting countries is Ethiopia.