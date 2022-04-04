Capgemini: Working at the heart of business transformations

Capgemini, a key partner of Ikano Bank, has enabled business transformation for more than 50 years for its global clients.

“We are fortunate to work at the heart of all these major transformations, and contribute to the development of Ikano Bank,” said Sujit Karkera, Account Executive and Delivery Partner at Capgemini.

Karkera is responsible for the company’s partnership with Ikano Bank and leads a global team of 250+ people from his office in Sweden. “I believe in building winning teams, being bold, and thinking out of the box.”

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation with a focus on building technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.

Karkera, who has 28 years experience in the IT industry, outlined how Capgemini brings expertise to its clients when it comes to digital transformation.

“Our industry has been evolving at a very fast speed especially given the pandemic. Digital products and services are now even more relevant than ever before. We have our focus on being the top partners for cloud and data.

“We also focus on cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our ability is to provide scale and speed with our large pool of global talent which makes us a trusted partner. We work together to build the future we want.”

Trusted partner of Ikano Bank

Capgemini has been a key partner of Ikano Bank since 2017. “This has been an evolving relationship,” said Karkera.

“We provide technology services that drive the core banking platforms, we also partner in their New Bank transformation journey. It is a partnership we value, nurture and invest in, on a daily basis.

“It has been a privilege to contribute to Ikano Bank’s vision and their journey of a New Age Digital Bank and to continue to be the ‘Caring Bank for the Many People’. At Capgemini we are a global team of experts who cater to the needs of the Ikano Bank with niche skills and deep domain knowledge.”

Capgemini shares common values with Ikano Bank. “The secret to our sustained, strong partnership is the common values we share. I see many similarities, such as being bold with daring to be different, and team spirit with working together.

“We have truly as a team worked together to build a bright future for Ikano Bank, while a lot remains to be done. I have absolute confidence in the future of our partnership and our ability to address the need of the hour.

“We are fortunate to work at the heart of all these major transformations, and contribute to the development of Ikano Bank. We will do this, as we have always done at Capgemini, with passion and energy, and all together.”





