World Retail Banking Report 2022: Banks must embrace data

Digital transformation has boosted fintechs

In the report’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ survey, three quarters of respondents said they are attracted to agile fintech competitors as they offer fast, easy-to-use products and superior customer experiences. Conversely, around half said their current banking relationships were neither rewarding nor emotionally connected, and 52% said banking was not ‘fun’.

Banks can collect customer insights to improve the competitiveness of their digital marketing capabilities, especially when combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“The formula for growth sounds simple. Customers want to be provided with personalised experiences, regardless of wherever they may be on their own digital journey. The challenge, however, remains in execution,” says Nilesh Vaidya, Global Industry Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit .

“Retail banks must rethink their wider business models, restructuring to focus on providing the same personalised, lifestyle-enabled ecosystem journeys that customers have come to expect from their digital interactions. Without addressing the disparity and striking inconsistency between a customer’s digital and physical banking experiences, traditional banks risk losing customer value to their more agile FinTech counterparts.”