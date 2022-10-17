Capgemini report highlights gap in GHG measurement, impact

Leading sustainability consultancy Capgemini has worked in collaboration with Forum for the Future to produce a new report, Measuring Impact: A Methodology to Inform Transformative Project Design.

The in-depth report aims to stimulate much-needed debate on how organisations working to deliver sustainable outcomes for clients can meaningfully measure these impacts.

By using the GHG Impact Methodology for calculating the greenhouse gases emissions during the design phase or even at the end of a project, organisations can look to deliver better outcomes while also providing a more sustainable solution.

The report acknowledges that significant progress has been made in carbon accounting over the last 20 years, with most large organisations calculating and reporting their carbon impacts based upon the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. However, while this framework works well assessing across Scopes 1,2 and 3 – a gap remains when it comes to measuring the GHG impact of a project specifically designed to reduce the GHG impact of a client or partner.

This report outlines the thinking of both Forum for the Future and Capgemini on this important topic. By sharing the GHG Impact Methodology, the report aims to enable more accurate and meaningful decision-making during the project design phase and an accurate impact calculation at the end.