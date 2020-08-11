DHL expands freight platform Saloodo! into Turkey

First launched in Germany in 2017, DHL’s intuitive and user-friendly digital solution has remained on course for its expansion, with plans to launch in Turkey.

Currently the subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL is available in multiple European countries including Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as being available in the Middle East and SubSaharan Africa outside of Europe.

The expansion of Saloodo! into Turkey will help connect shippers and carriers via safe and transparent shipment contracts within a digital marketplace. The aim is to bring greater convenience and efficiency to the country.

"After successfully entering the Middle East and the African continent, we are continuing our strategic growth by expanding to Turkey," explains Antje Huber, Managing Director Saloodo!, responsible for Marketing. "Turkey is a key market for us. Besides being a gateway to Asia, we also see an increasing demand for smart logistic solutions in the country. We continuously work towards our vision of a world in which logistics are smart and digitalised, and we are therefore inspired to bring our innovative solution to life in more and more markets."

Having an efficient road freight network is key when it comes to international trade. By harnessing modern technologies, road freight operations are able to drive connectivity, transparency and safety.

The platform provided by Saloodo! gives organisations the freedom of an independent marketplace as well as the reliability and convenience of a digital freight forwarder, combining online freight exchange and digital freight forwarding into a single platform. Saloodo! is the first within the region to provide a single, reliable and easy to use solution for shippers and transport providers.

Saloodo! - a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL - is backed by DHL's global and regional footprint as well as its expertise. As a result, all contractual relationships on the platform are organised via the existing local DHL entity within the region to ensure trust and peace of mind.

"With real-time visibility, Saloodo! will inject greater transparency and efficiency into the regional road network, enabling shippers of all sizes - from small enterprises to large corporations - to find trusted and reliable freight carriers in Turkey. This, in turn, will help carriers manage existing fleets and optimise capacity with full truckload shipments. In addition, communication with drivers is simplified with our Saloodo! driver app, wherein all kinds of information - from order handling to drop-off - can be exchanged," adds Murat Kavrar, Managing Director DHL Freight Turkey.

In addition Saloodo! provides an innovative function for carriers, with ambitions to make their daily business easier and more efficient. Saloodo! also provides dynamic pricing for carriers based on real-time data, which can help make their daily business easier and more efficient.

The Saloodo service since its founding has grown to serve over 30,000 shippers and more than 12,000 carriers in 35 countries.

Image source: Deutsche Post DHL