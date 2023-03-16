Digital disruption: how world-leading CEOs are taking action

Digital disruption is nothing new. But the pace at which technology is advancing is dizzyingly disruptive.

You only need to look at the buzz and escalating war in the tech world over generative AI products like ChatGPT – which have the potential to impact business significantly.

Announcing this week that they are working with OpenAI to solve complex challenges, Boston Consulting Group said this will “have a huge impact on business and society” and while exciting, it also “comes with great responsibility”.

Then there are the game-changing technologies, like 5G, AI, and Cloud, which are already hitting tipping points for mass adoption.

It’s little wonder then that among 200 of the world’s top-performing corporate CEOs, disruptive technology is the most urgent to address in 2023, the latest CEO Excellence Survey from McKinsey reveals.

Dealing with disruptive technology top priority for CEOs in 2023

More than half (58%) of the top CEOs surveyed identified the rise of disruptive digital technologies as having the biggest impact on how they are leading and will continue to lead their organisation in 2023 and beyond.

This urgency to confront and deal with rising technologies is a higher priority for leading CEOs than the economic downturn (56%), the escalation of geopolitical risks (47%), the war for talent (34%), and the increased importance of climate change and net-zero transition (29%).