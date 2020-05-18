Article
Digital Strategy

Emirates expects record weekend

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Emirates has announced it expects a record number of travellers this upcoming weekend, with over 535,000 passengers between 17 and 19 December. This represents an increase of almost 14 percent over last year during the same period.

Overall, the busiest day for the airline is expected on Friday 18 December although high passenger traffic is expected to remain at peak levels until the end of this month. This year, top destinations out of Dubai include Beirut, London, Bangkok, Istanbul, Karachi and Cairo. Emirates also expects large passenger volumes to come into Dubai from London, Karachi, Mumbai, Milan and Delhi.

Mohammed H. Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Airport Services said: “With record breaking numbers of passengers flying with Emirates this week, it is our mission to make their journey as hassle free as possible. Additional staff will be on hand at the airport to assist and provide guidance to customers. Due to increased passenger volumes at check-in and security screenings, we ask all travellers to ensure they are aware of check-in and gate closure timings.  Customers who wish to shop at Dubai Airport’s extensive duty free facilities, dine at its many restaurants, and relax in Emirates Concourse A and B lounges are advised to factor in more time into their travel plans.”

