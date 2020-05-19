European Commission has end-of-year target to modernise workers' contracts

The European Commission has furthered talks with unions and organisations to modernise rules on workers' contracts.

Its present directive on contracts is widely known to need updating, with the rights protection of workers for on-demand and platform businesses such as Uber and Deliveroo a priority.

The Commission, as part of its European Pillar of Social Rights initiative, has been engaging in discussions with 'social partners' to discuss ways to modernise the legislation.

They have until the beginning of November to share their thoughts, with the Commission aiming to propose details on a rules change by the end of the year.

"Workers have the right to be informed in writing at the start of employment about their rights and obligations," said Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility.

"Ensuring fairer and more predictable employment contracts is a basis for fair working conditions across the EU."

Valdis Dombrovskis, VP for Euro, Social Dialogue, Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, added: "The Commission is mindful of the need to balance essential protection for workers with companies' scope for job creation and labour market innovation. That is what our proposal is about."

The Commission's President, Jean-Claude Juncker, will be present at the Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth in Gothenburg on 17th November.