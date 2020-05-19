Ghana to host African Brand Conference 2011

This year’s African Brand Conference will be held in Accra from 3 to 4 November, it has been announced.

The conference, which is expected to be attended by 500 business executives, will outline social media branding tactics. The growth of social networking platforms such as Facebook and Twitter will be emphasised, with “Transforming your Brand in the New Media” as the theme.

“New media has a key role in transforming product and services to greater heights because brands are getting interactive across the world. We have seen the increase in corporate leverage on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media channels in product launching by global corporations,” commented AkinNaphtal, the conference director.

"This conference will engage delegates to tap into these effective mediums of communication to strengthen their brands and business profitability.”

According to Internet World Statistics, at least 119 million of Africa’s 1 billion people are internet users. Around 31 million of these use Facebook. In wealthy Nigeria, it is estimated that 3.4 million people are Facebook users and 44 million people use the internet.

"This represents a huge marketing opportunity on the internet and more so, on social networks in Africa for African brands," Naphtal stressed.

While 94 of the world’s top 100 companies have run a marketing campaign on YouTube, Naphtal suggested African businesses are yet to take full advantage of this marketing platform.

Bola Akingbade, chief marketing officer at MTN Nigeria, and George Thorpe, CEO at Market Space, will both speak at the conference. International speakers will include Steve Cranford, CEO of Whisper Branding, and Afdhel Aziz, the brand director at Heineken USA.

“ABC 2011 provides a huge opportunity to learn, network and share experience with peers from around the world,” noted Naphtal, who is also CEO of Instinct Wave, a marketing firm in the UK.