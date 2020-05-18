Article
Digital Strategy

Huawei opens service centre in Dubai and plans another 10 by year end

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Huawei has officially opened its first dedicated Middle East Customer Service Centre in Dubai, UAE. It is planning more than 10 aftersales service centres in the Middle East by the end of the year, reflecting the importance it places on the region.

The leading Chinese technology company regards the Middle East as a prime market. It says sales of smartphones increased by 66 percent in the first quarter of this year and should reach 155 million by the end of the year. IDC recently ranked Huawei as the number two smartphone brand in the Middle East and Africa region with 8.9 percent market share in 2014. Revenues from Huawei's regional consumer business increased by 48 per cent during the first half of this year over the same period in 2014, the firm said in a statement.

Jiao Jian, Middle East president of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, said: "Today we live in a dynamic era where technological progress is revolutionising how we work, learn, entertain and live. People increasingly view connectivity less as a privilege and more as a necessity in their daily lives.”

Middle EastDubaiMobilehuawei
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability