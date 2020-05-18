Huawei opens service centre in Dubai and plans another 10 by year end

Huawei has officially opened its first dedicated Middle East Customer Service Centre in Dubai, UAE. It is planning more than 10 aftersales service centres in the Middle East by the end of the year, reflecting the importance it places on the region.

The leading Chinese technology company regards the Middle East as a prime market. It says sales of smartphones increased by 66 percent in the first quarter of this year and should reach 155 million by the end of the year. IDC recently ranked Huawei as the number two smartphone brand in the Middle East and Africa region with 8.9 percent market share in 2014. Revenues from Huawei's regional consumer business increased by 48 per cent during the first half of this year over the same period in 2014, the firm said in a statement.

Jiao Jian, Middle East president of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, said: "Today we live in a dynamic era where technological progress is revolutionising how we work, learn, entertain and live. People increasingly view connectivity less as a privilege and more as a necessity in their daily lives.”