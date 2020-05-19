Article
Digital Strategy

JD Wetherspoon's Tim Martin slams EU but company profits rise by 28%

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

JD Wetherspoon Ltd chairman Tim Martin has hit out at the European Union over its handling of Brexit.

Martin, who campaigned vociferously for the United Kingdom to leave the bloc in 2016, says companies will favour suppliers outside of the EU if its stands firm with its tough stance on a trade deal.

He labelled EU negotiators as 'oligarchs' and said he would support the use of World Trade Organization rules - the inevitable outcome if a new agreement with the UK isn't achieved.

See also: 


"As a result of their current posturing and threats, EU negotiators are inevitably encouraging importers like Wetherspoon to look elsewhere for supplies, " said Martin. "It’s difficult to negotiate with the unelected oligarchs who are in charge."

Martin was speaking after the British pub operator released some promising financial figures that showed a 28% profits increase across the company.

Profits exceeded £100m for the first time, with share prices surging as high as 10% following the release of the news. 

EuropeFinanceEuropean UnionProfit
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability