New Capgemini Engineering brand fuses digital and physical

With the aim of helping the world’s largest innovators to engineers the products and services of tomorrow, Capgemini has merged its tech and software capabilities with its engineering and R&D practice, the digtial and physical to form a 52,000-strong Capgemini Engineering brand. A move that builds on its acquisition a year ago of engineering giant Altran for over $3 billion.

R&D is the new battlefield

“Today’s leading organisations understand that Engineering and R&D is fast-moving and ever-evolving,” says Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini. “As a result, an end-to-end partnership with clients is need for developing, launching, managing and modernising breakthrough products.”

Enter Capgemini Engineering. A new brand that unites a unique set of strengths from across Group, bringing together the world-class engineering and R&D capabilities of Altran with Capgemini’s own digital manufacturing expertise.

According to William Roze, CEO of Capgemini Engineering, R&D is the “battlefield” and subsdquently “must be connected and data-driven to optimise innovation and accelerate development”. In answer to this, Capgemini Engineering will offer services to address this need and to “harness the power of data to foster innovation, create new customer experiences and deliver new sources of value".

Merging the expertise of the Group

With this new endeavour, Altran’s capabilities are brought to the fore, a year on from its acquisition, perfectly complementing “the Group’s already well-established portfolio of business offerings and supporting our leadership position in intelligent industry”, says Ezzat.

In fact, just in January 2021, leading global management and strategy consulting firm Zinnov ranked Capgemini as the top of its Leadership Zone for its global Engineering, Research and Development services, pinpointing how as a Group it boasts the largest global delivery network with a presence across all major engineering hubs.

With its 52,000 engineers and scientists and a presence in all major engineering hubs worldwide, the global business line’s services cover three key domains: product and systems engineering; digital and software engineering; and industrial operations.

This is the second time Capgemini has combined various practices to form an integrated powerhouse. Capgemini Invent – a strategy and business transformation consultancy was formed in 2018 by combining Capgemini’s consulting, digital and creative units.