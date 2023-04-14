Why homegrown players top Saudi Arabia's IT services market

When it comes to IT services and solutions, the same big firms tend to dominate global markets. Namely Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra.

But Saudi Arabia is a different fish.

The Kingdom, whose IT services and consulting market is the largest in the GCC, and is growing rapidly, has a much more diverse mix of providers – and unlike many other markets, its top IT services players are dominated by homegrown players.

In its latest report, IDC has found that homegrown players are notably successful in fending off competition from global giants, with eight of the top 10 IT services providers of Saudi origin.

The only non-Saudi firms within IDC’s top 10 are two Indian IT majors, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services.

This paints a slightly different picture that the IT consultancy landscape in the Kingdom, with global companies dominating the ranking of top providers, according to IDC, namely the Big Four along with Paris-headquartered digital transformation specialist Devoteam.

“Saudi Arabia is a unique market with a rich, diverse mix of service providers,” says Mufasir Yousef, a senior research analyst at IDC.

“While global providers are bringing in their in-house tools and frameworks, which are built according to global industry best practices, successful local companies are able to establish a leading position and carve out their niche.”

Saudi sees surge in IT spending, as transformation takes hold

And these homegrown providers, most with decades of experience in the region, are well-placed to capture the rapid growth in digital transformation that the Kingdom is currently seeing.



According to IDC, IT spend in the MENAT region is projected to grow almost 4.3% annually to US$99.9bn this year, the first time it would come close to breaking the US$00 billion mark.



This comes as Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, accelerates its digital economic transformation, as it looks to diversify its economy away from oil.



Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC’s Regional Managing Director, points not just to Saudi’s large size, but also to the fact it is undergoing massive transformation at every level, including in infrastructure, society and regulations.



“The pace and speed of the transformation [in Saudi) is in sharp contract compared to any other developed market in the world,” Jyoti says.



The IDC has said that spending on digital transformation in the MENAT region is projected to hit US$74bn by 2026 from about US$49bn this year, growing at a compound annual rate of 16%.