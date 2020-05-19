REVEALED: Google Play's Best-Selling Apps, Films, Music and Games of 2014

Search engine giant Google has revealed what apps, games, films and music are the most popular with its users for this year.

Among the most downloaded apps are Duolingo, Facebook, Pandora and Netflix, while health and fitness represented the fastest growing category in 2014.

The most downloaded music album was the soundtrack to Disney animated movie Frozen, which was also the most popular film. The late Robin Williams was the most searched actor.

Here are some of the highlights:

Most Downloaded Apps by Category in 2014

Education: Duolingo Health & Fitness: MyFitnessPal Music: Pandora Photography: Flipagram Social: Facebook Entertainment: Netflix Sports: NFL Mobile Travel: TripAdvisor

Top Downloaded Games in 2014

Candy Crush Saga Don’t Tap The White Tile Farm Heroes Saga Subway Surfers Clash of Clans

Film and TV

Movie of the year: Frozen TV show of the year: The Walking Dead Comeback Movie: Toy Story Most searched actor on Google Play: Robin Williams

Music

Album of the Year: Frozen: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Song of the Year: Dark Horse by Katy Perry Song of the Summer: Fancy by Iggy Azalea Fastest Growing Genre: Soundtracks (fueled by Frozen, Guardians of the Galaxy, Despicable Me 2, The Lego Movie and The Great Gatsby soundtracks)

Books of the Year

The Fault in Our Stars Fifty Shades of Grey Divergent Twelve Years a Slave Insurgent

(Source: TechCrunch)