A leading recruitment agency is tackling the shortage of highly skilled professionals and middle managers head on by opening a new branch.

Increasing demand from clients to source executives has prompted Michael Page to open a new office in Cape Town, South Africa.

The agency already has branches in Johannesburg and Casablanca and the move will further extend its international position as the only global specialist recruitment company with a physical representation in more than one African country.

Michael Page South Africa’s managing director Craig Thompson said: “Market conditions in South Africa are buoyant and the economy is in a skill shortage.

“We are well placed to take advantage of Cape Town’s growing recruitment needs, as not only do we have global reach, but our specialist skills in recruiting middle managers and executive level professionals are in high demand.”

“There are a lot of small firms operating at the administrative and clerical level however our fully-fledged recruitment presence will provide Cape Town with much needed white collar recruitment services. It also puts us in a strong position to continue to explore growth opportunities in Africa.

“Since opening in Johannesburg in 2006, our South Africa operations have had comfortable 70 per cent year-on-year revenue growth.”

Cape Town is a major destination for professionals and expatriates to South Africa, with a population of about four million people, while South Africa’s total GDP growth rate is expected to be three percent in 2012.

