Thomas Cook and Expedia enter strategic alliance

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Thomas Cook and Expedia have joined forces in order to streamline business for the pair in Europe and the rest of the world.

The companies have entered into a 'strategic alliance' that will see global travel leader Expedia become Thomas Cook's preferred hotel provider.

Thomas Cook will be able to utilise Expedia's technology for the booking of European city and domestic breaks through either Expedia's platform, its own sites or affiliated travel agents.

Thomas Cook says the partnership will also help drive down its own costs, allowing it to narrow its focus on its core business of 'sun & beach' holidays.

"The combination of Expedia’s portfolio of hotels and best-in-class online technology will transform Thomas Cook’s city breaks and hotel-only offer for customers," said Thomas Cook Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser.

"It will also help the business take an important step forward in delivering our strategy for profitable growth."

Expedia Brand President, Aman Bhutani added: "We believe that our coming together will enhance our abilities to help more people to get out and see the world, while enhancing each of our competitive positions in the European market."

