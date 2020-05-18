Article
Digital Strategy

Top 5 fine dining restaurants in Riyadh

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
There are some stunning eateries in the Saudi capital. Here we take a look at five you should consider visiting.

5: Lusin

Lusin is known for being a romantic restaurant located in the Centeria Mall in Riyadh. Lusin serves a menu of Lebanese and Armenian dishes and has an outdoor terrace with city views. Lusin is a brand by MIRA Foods Company, that create restaurants and retail food outlets.

4: The Globe Restaurant

The Globe Restaurant is luxury restaurant located in the golden sphere on top of the Al Faisaliah Tower, offering top views of the city. The Globe offers a modern European cuisine and a high tea menu.

3: Nozomi

Nozomi is located in Riyadh’s Sulaimaniya District and offers Japanese food in a sharing plate concept. Nozomi offers private dining areas, a singles lounge and a family lounge, and is popular for business meetings.

2: The Grill

The Grill is a restaurant located in the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. The Grill is recommended for families and is well known for its steaks.

1: Rosso

Rosso is another restaurant located in the Four Seasons Hotel, and offers a modern Italian cuisine. The restaurant offers family style dining with a buffet of pastas, risottos, pizzas, main courses and desserts for up to ten guests.

 

