Al-Mohammadia Almotahda signs agreement with AccorHotels

Al-Mohammadia Almotahda – a family-run, Riyadh-based business group which was founded and managed by Khaled and Fahad Al Turki – has signed an agreement with AccorHotels, the world’s leading hotel operator, for an upper midscale Novotel Suites in Al Khobar.

The 196-key property is the fourth project between AccorHotels and Al-Mohammadia Almotahda in Saudi Arabia and will be the first Novotel Suites in the Eastern Province.

Olivier Granet, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels Middle East, commented: “We are delighted to introduce the Novotel Suites brand in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia with our trusted partner Al-Mohammadia Almotahda. We have had the pleasure of working with the group on a number of properties including the first ibis that was introduced to the Kingdom in 2012. I am certain that with our partner’s expertise in the local real estate market we will create a unique offering for visitors to the Eastern Province.”

The development of Novotel Suites Khobar will entail the conversion of an existing serviced apartments building, which will undergo a complete refurbishment in order to reflect Novotel Suites’ brand standards.

Novotel Suites Khobar will be strategically located along King Abdullah Road in close proximity to key attractions such as the Khobar seafront, the Corniche, Bin Jaluwi Park, as well as well-known shopping destinations in the city including Valencia Mall and Al Rashid Mall. The hotel will provide connectivity to Dammam through King Abdullah Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Road.

