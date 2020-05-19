Top 50 most loved brands in Europe 2016
Tech giant Apple is the UK and Europe’s most loved brand and dominates social conversation, according to a Brand Love List report launched today by enterprise social analytics company NetBase.
Love, best, great, perfect and awesome were the top five words consumers used when expressing their love (and every single version of it) for Apple which received over 400,000 more mentions than Google in second place and seven times as many total mentions as Lego in third. Tesco in fourth place was the first British and only food and beverage brand to feature and BMW was the first automotive brand to appear at number 5.
The report looks at the top 50 brands in Europe determined by market research over the past year and ranks the best-loved brands in technology, consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, financial services and energy. Data was gathered using NetBase’s social media listening platform, from millions and millions of English and French language posts of earned mentions* across Europe during the one-year period April 2015 to March 2016. Brand conversation specific to the UK and France was analysed in English and French respectively to provide two lists of the 25 most loved British and French brands.
Commenting on the report Paige Leidig, Chief Marketing Officer, NetBase said “While it’s not altogether surprising that Apple came out on top if we look beneath the surface it tells us that here is a company that has created an enviable passion among its consumers. Alternatively, look at Tesco, why is it the only food and beverage brand on the list, where are the likes of Lidl and Sainsbury? The answer is because it has worked hard to build a strong relationship with its customers and they want to express their love for it.”
“Understanding consumer preference is more than simply measuring the volume of social media content it’s about understanding the intensity of passion and feeling in those posts. Most consumer purchases are won on emotion and the Brand Love List measures brand love and every single version of it; it tells us which brands people love the most. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of having insightful customer data that you can act upon whether it’s a new campaign, product launch or purely understanding ongoing customer perception of your brand,” adds Paige.
Key insights from the report include:
- Lego was the UK’s most loved consumer goods brand - Lego came out on top as the most loved consumer goods brand with consumers sharing their excitement towards #Starwars themed lego and underlining the value that partnering plays in leveraging a strong brand presence. Consumer goods companies represented 28% of the most loved brands in the UK and included the likes of Adidas, Chanel and Burberry.
- The UK loves cars! - Automotive brands rule the love list with a total of nine appearing including BMW, Ferrari and Audi who were the top loved brands. Despite this, they only represented 16% of the overall conversation indicating that consumers have similar levels of love for car brands as they do for other industries.
- Tesco was the only food and beverage brand on the list - Tesco’s presence illustrated the importance of running targeted campaigns. #Triedforless was a campaign that invited customers to share some of their favourite experiences with Tesco products via social media and was the most popular hashtag associated with the brand.
- The UK loves talking about travel destinations - British Airways was the only airline in the list and conversation was centred on passengers sharing stories about flying to their favourite destinations. Transportation represented just 1% of overall mentions on the list and while consumers often share experiences of their travels airlines could certainly do more to encourage consumer love through promotional campaigns.
- The UK are tech talkers - Unsurprisingly technology companies dominated the conversation and accounted for 12% of the top 25 most loved UK brands which was mainly down to Apple and Google who alone represented 64% of the overall UK brand mentions.
The top 50 most loved brands in Europe are:
- Apple - Technology 2,269,650 mentions
- Google - Technology 1,257,800
- Lego - Consumer Goods 280,343
- BMW - Automotive 157,189
- Adidas - Consumer Goods 129,241
- Chanel - Consumer Goods 128,337
- Tesco - Food and Beverage 127,215
- Audi - Automotive 126,748
- Ferrari - Automotive 125,178
- Porsche - Automotive 106,249
- Dior - Consumer Goods 60,956
- Jaguar - Automotive 55,639
- Barclays - Financial Services 52,618
- SAP - Technology 49,142
- Louis Vuitton - Consumer Goods 40,346
- Hermès - Consumer Goods 40,163
- Guicci - Consumer Goods 40,143
- Renault - Automotive 36,212
- Burberry - Consumer Goods 33,302
- MasterCard - Financial Services 33,202
- Aston Martin - Automotive 32,701
- Prada - Consumer Goods 31,046
- Yves Saint Laurent - Consumer Goods 30,805
- Vodafone - Telecommunication 29,885
- Fiat - Automotive 29,768
- Rolex - Consumer Goods 27,623
- L’Oréal - Consumer Goods 26,110
- Airbus - Transportation 26,012
- Michelin - Automotive 25,649
- British Airways - Transportation 25,335
- HSBC - Financial Services 24,775
- Versace - Consumer Goods 24,103
- Cartier - Consumer Goods 21,749
- Gillette - Consumer Goods 21,681
- Dyson - Technology 20,646
- Maybelline - Consumer Goods 20,345
- John Lewis - Consumer Goods 19,810
- Marks & Spencer - Consumer Goods 18,422
- Nivea - Consumer Goods 9,646
- Siemens - Technology 8,595
- Garnier - Consumer Goods 8,342
- Hugo Boss - Consumer Goods 7,259
- Absolut - Food and Beverage 6,806
- Air France - Transportation 6,543
- Total - Energy 6,524
- Puma - Consumer Goods 5,771
- Lacoste - Consumer Goods 5,640
- SFR - Telecommunication 3,952
- Orange - Telecommunication 3,363
- BNP Paribas - Financial Services 2,701
