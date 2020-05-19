Top 50 most loved brands in Europe 2016

Tech giant Apple is the UK and Europe’s most loved brand and dominates social conversation, according to a Brand Love List report launched today by enterprise social analytics company NetBase.

Love, best, great, perfect and awesome were the top five words consumers used when expressing their love (and every single version of it) for Apple which received over 400,000 more mentions than Google in second place and seven times as many total mentions as Lego in third. Tesco in fourth place was the first British and only food and beverage brand to feature and BMW was the first automotive brand to appear at number 5.

The report looks at the top 50 brands in Europe determined by market research over the past year and ranks the best-loved brands in technology, consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, financial services and energy. Data was gathered using NetBase’s social media listening platform, from millions and millions of English and French language posts of earned mentions* across Europe during the one-year period April 2015 to March 2016. Brand conversation specific to the UK and France was analysed in English and French respectively to provide two lists of the 25 most loved British and French brands.

Commenting on the report Paige Leidig, Chief Marketing Officer, NetBase said “While it’s not altogether surprising that Apple came out on top if we look beneath the surface it tells us that here is a company that has created an enviable passion among its consumers. Alternatively, look at Tesco, why is it the only food and beverage brand on the list, where are the likes of Lidl and Sainsbury? The answer is because it has worked hard to build a strong relationship with its customers and they want to express their love for it.”

“Understanding consumer preference is more than simply measuring the volume of social media content it’s about understanding the intensity of passion and feeling in those posts. Most consumer purchases are won on emotion and the Brand Love List measures brand love and every single version of it; it tells us which brands people love the most. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of having insightful customer data that you can act upon whether it’s a new campaign, product launch or purely understanding ongoing customer perception of your brand,” adds Paige.

Key insights from the report include:

Lego was the UK's most loved consumer goods brand - Lego came out on top as the most loved consumer goods brand with consumers sharing their excitement towards #Starwars themed lego and underlining the value that partnering plays in leveraging a strong brand presence. Consumer goods companies represented 28% of the most loved brands in the UK and included the likes of Adidas, Chanel and Burberry.

The UK loves cars! - Automotive brands rule the love list with a total of nine appearing including BMW, Ferrari and Audi who were the top loved brands. Despite this, they only represented 16% of the overall conversation indicating that consumers have similar levels of love for car brands as they do for other industries.

Tesco was the only food and beverage brand on the list - Tesco's presence illustrated the importance of running targeted campaigns. #Triedforless was a campaign that invited customers to share some of their favourite experiences with Tesco products via social media and was the most popular hashtag associated with the brand.

The UK loves talking about travel destinations - British Airways was the only airline in the list and conversation was centred on passengers sharing stories about flying to their favourite destinations. Transportation represented just 1% of overall mentions on the list and while consumers often share experiences of their travels airlines could certainly do more to encourage consumer love through promotional campaigns.

The UK are tech talkers - Unsurprisingly technology companies dominated the conversation and accounted for 12% of the top 25 most loved UK brands which was mainly down to Apple and Google who alone represented 64% of the overall UK brand mentions.



The top 50 most loved brands in Europe are:

Apple - Technology 2,269,650 mentions Google - Technology 1,257,800 Lego - Consumer Goods 280,343 BMW - Automotive 157,189 Adidas - Consumer Goods 129,241 Chanel - Consumer Goods 128,337 Tesco - Food and Beverage 127,215 Audi - Automotive 126,748 Ferrari - Automotive 125,178 Porsche - Automotive 106,249 Dior - Consumer Goods 60,956 Jaguar - Automotive 55,639 Barclays - Financial Services 52,618 SAP - Technology 49,142 Louis Vuitton - Consumer Goods 40,346 Hermès - Consumer Goods 40,163 Guicci - Consumer Goods 40,143 Renault - Automotive 36,212 Burberry - Consumer Goods 33,302 MasterCard - Financial Services 33,202 Aston Martin - Automotive 32,701 Prada - Consumer Goods 31,046 Yves Saint Laurent - Consumer Goods 30,805 Vodafone - Telecommunication 29,885 Fiat - Automotive 29,768 Rolex - Consumer Goods 27,623 L’Oréal - Consumer Goods 26,110 Airbus - Transportation 26,012 Michelin - Automotive 25,649 British Airways - Transportation 25,335 HSBC - Financial Services 24,775 Versace - Consumer Goods 24,103 Cartier - Consumer Goods 21,749 Gillette - Consumer Goods 21,681 Dyson - Technology 20,646 Maybelline - Consumer Goods 20,345 John Lewis - Consumer Goods 19,810 Marks & Spencer - Consumer Goods 18,422 Nivea - Consumer Goods 9,646 Siemens - Technology 8,595 Garnier - Consumer Goods 8,342 Hugo Boss - Consumer Goods 7,259 Absolut - Food and Beverage 6,806 Air France - Transportation 6,543 Total - Energy 6,524 Puma - Consumer Goods 5,771 Lacoste - Consumer Goods 5,640 SFR - Telecommunication 3,952 Orange - Telecommunication 3,363 BNP Paribas - Financial Services 2,701



