[Video] The Most Popular Google Searches of 2014 Revealed

Google has revealed its top trending searches of the year, ranging from hard-hitting news involving the death of Robin Williams and activities of ISIS, to the entertainment gained by millions through the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and football World Cup.

This comes shortly after the internet search giant published its best-selling apps, movies and games from Google Play.

If you tried to guess what searches were the most popular in 2014, see if any of your predictions match up to the official list below.

The top 10 searches made in 2014 are:

Robin Williams World Cup Ebola Malaysia Airlines ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Flappy Bird Conchita Wurst ISIS Frozen Sochi Olympics

Watch Google’s video below on the year in searches.