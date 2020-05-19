Article
Digital Strategy

[Video] The Most Popular Google Searches of 2014 Revealed

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Google has revealed its top trending searches of the year, ranging from hard-hitting news involving the death of Robin Williams and activities of ISIS, to the entertainment gained by millions through the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and football World Cup.

This comes shortly after the internet search giant published its best-selling apps, movies and games from Google Play.

If you tried to guess what searches were the most popular in 2014, see if any of your predictions match up to the official list below.

The top 10 searches made in 2014 are:

  1. Robin Williams
  2. World Cup
  3. Ebola
  4. Malaysia Airlines
  5. ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
  6. Flappy Bird
  7. Conchita Wurst
  8. ISIS
  9. Frozen
  10. Sochi Olympics

Watch Google’s video below on the year in searches. 

videosmarketingTop 10Google
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability