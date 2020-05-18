World Franchise Forum in Dubai

World Franchise Associates (WFA), an international franchise development, marketing and media company, is bringing World Franchise Forum and Expo to Dubai, UAE.

To be held from February 16 to 17, 2016 at The Conrad Hotel, the event will focus on the UAE and the rest of the MENA region’s immensely important resources for investment in franchising. It comes at a time when global brands are increasingly turning their sights to the thriving UAE franchise market and the country’s booming population with its high disposable income and insatiable appetite for luxury goods.

The UAE and the rest of the MENA region, whose current USD 30-billion franchise economy is expanding yearly by 27 percent, have opened up to offer lucrative opportunities for franchisors looking to build a strong regional market foothold. The move is part of their economic development agendas. The local franchise sector continues to be at its peak as franchising remains the preferred model for businesses averse to the risk and significant capital investment associated with joint ventures.

Christopher Brinkley, Director of Events, World Franchise Associates, said: “The UAE is witnessing a rapidly expanding economy fuelled by large-scale infrastructure projects launched in part for the upcoming World Expo 2020 in Dubai. These mega projects – some of which are still in the pipeline - have resulted in the creation of value-added jobs that continue to attract professionals from all over the world who are ready to take advantage of the many lucrative opportunities in the State. The expatriates’ strong preference for global brands has naturally brought the local franchising sector to new levels of growth. The 8th edition of the World Franchise Forum and Expo in Dubai will showcase these bright prospects. The event will also serve as an ideal venue to demonstrate our full support for the UAE Vision 2021 by highlighting prime domestic franchising opportunities.”

