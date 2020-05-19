ZTE aims to double African market share

Chinese telecommunications company ZTE has said that it is aiming to double its market share in Africa to 20 percent in the next few years as part of its plan to dominate the global telecommunications industry.

The company is banking on its cheap smartphone range and its partnerships with giants such as MTN to grow its footprint on the continent, particularly in South Africa.

ZTE senior vice-president Huang Dabin said: "Africa now emerges as the last opportunity telecom market, with the fastest subscriber growth. The huge population base, diversified and dynamic economies would guarantee the long-term prosperity of the African telecom market."

ZTE's 'Blade Q Mini' was featured in the May edition of our magazine - read it here.

"The key success factor of winning the Africa telecoms market is the business model innovation based on the in-depth market perspectives and the close co-operation with local partners."

He also noted that over the next five years, roughly 270 million new subscribers are expected to enter the market and this would build a sustainable and solid voice and data service revenue base.

"As a member of the BRICS, South Africa definitely is one of the most important markets for ZTE; ZTE entered the country in 2005, and after 10 years of development (the firm) has now grown to be a strategic partner with some mainstream operators in South Africa like Cell C and MTN."

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Read the November Issue of African Business Review.

SOURCE: [Business Day Live]

Gil C / Shutterstock.com