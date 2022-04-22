Axa joins HSBC, Santander, Pfizer as menopause friendly firm

Why being accredited Menopause Friendly matters

Launched in July 2021 with the aim of changing the way people think about menopause in the workplace, Menopause Friendly accreditation shows that an employer has a clear understanding of how menopause can have an effect at work and that they care about the wellbeing of their employees.

To gain accreditation, employers are assessed by the organisation’s panel of independent experts, all of whom are passionate about accelerating change in menopause in the workplace best practice. Panellists include Kathy Abernethy , Director of Menopause Services at Peppy Menopause; ex-chief constable Susannah Fish OBE, who introduced the first menopause policy into the police force in 2017; Anne Bell, former Senior People Lead at HSBC; and Paul Sesay , CEO of the Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers, among others.

Committing to being menopause friendly means companies work towards long-term, sustainable change in the workplace, fostering an inclusive culture where everyone can be at their best.

It means, they say, that “you’ll find it easier to retain talent and to recruit new colleagues, as a place where people want to work”.

While the UK has made an enormous amount of progress over the past few years, the topic of menopause remains quite taboo, and with that comes a lot of misunderstanding and stereotyping, which can be detrimental for those suffering.

And considering menopausal women are the fastest-growing workplace demographic, and 1 in 4 are considering leaving work during their menopause, it’s a key area for employer focus.

“Employers have an important role to play in supporting the issues and stages of the menopause, just like they have with other stages of women’s reproductive lives, like pregnancy and maternity, for decades,” says Professor Jo Brewis at The Open University, who is part of the Menopause Friendly accreditation independent panel.

“An inclusive workplace and colleague wellbeing are at the heart of menopause in the workplace support; in turn, benefits include increased productivity, lower absence levels, and fewer recruitment costs.”

Menopause Workplace Pledge

As well as the Menopause Friendly accreditation, UK organisations can sign up to the Menopause Workplace Pledge , which was set up by women’s health charity Wellbeing of Women in collaboration with Hello! Magazine and Bupa in October 2021, with the aim of highlighting the impact that the menopause can have on women in the workplace.

More than 600 employers have signed up since the campaign launched, including those from FTSE 100 businesses, major supermarkets, and law firms.

Among those companies that have taken the pledge are AstraZeneca, BAE Systems, BP, Bupa, Citi, Diageo, EY, Grant Thornton, HSBC, KPMG, Mastercard, Ministry of Defence, NatWest Group, Network Rail, PwC, Royal Mail, Santander, Standard Chartered, Tesco, TSB and Yorkshire Building Society, among many others.

By taking the pledge, employers recognise that the menopause can be an issue in the workplace, and that staff need support from their organisations. These businesses also commit to providing menopause support and information to their workforce, as well as talking openly, positively, and respectfully about the condition.

