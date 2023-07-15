How to combat face-ism and increase your influence at work

So is it possible to exert influence in situations where you don’t have formal authority or physical status?

If you find yourself in one of these potentially ‘low status’ categories – such as being a below average height female, it is certainly possible for you to create status for yourself irrespective of your physical characteristics:

1 Recognise negative stereotypes in order to diminish them



The status ranking effects of our physical features are largely based on cultural stereotypes – and sadly they affect our unconscious judgements. Consider whether or not you might be subject to negative stereotypes about your ability. Prepare in advance to counteract those stereotypes. How could you label yourself in a manner that classifies you as a strong performer instead?

2 Prepare authoritative, data-based statements



So long as the argument involves one opinion against another, the person with the higher status will win by group consensus. However, if the lower-ranked person has impactful data to support their point, they may be able to increase the authority of their argument.

3 Demonstrate contextual status factors



You may not walk into a meeting with a physical appearance that communicates high status, but you can increase your perceived status if you can demonstrate contextual status factors such as overall level of education, prior experience in a specific job role or industry or quantified expertise in the topic of discussion. Past achievement in the topic or problem currently being addressed by the group can also increase your status.

4 Speak up with confidence



Sadly, but truthfully, humans tend to confuse confidence with capability. If you are less inclined to make your voice heard, of course your personality type in no way renders your ideas less worthwhile. It’s just that people’s brains will tend to make that assumption. To generate status and influence for yourself in a professional group, plan to participate early and confidently.

5 Dress for status



Rather than thinking of dressing to look stylish or formal, think of dressing in line with the status and authority you want to establish. This doesn’t mean that you need to come into the meeting wearing a lab coat. It means you need to reflect on the strengths you wish to portray and ask, ‘how would that person dress?’. Dress for status rather than attractiveness. While research on status characteristics tells us that attractive people often achieve higher status, be careful as research also shows that female candidates wearing more revealing clothing tend to be rated as less competent by both male and female assessors.

What can change these subconscious, stereotype-driven assumptions about competence?

The more we experience leaders and successful role models who represent a wide and dissimilar range of characteristics, the less likely we will be to make subconscious associations between physical factors and intellectual capabilities. This is yet one more reason why diversity in leadership matters: it can change our limiting assumptions about people’s competence.

If you are in a position of authority or leadership in a company, it is important to recognise that we cannot see these biases played out in ourselves or in our teams – that is the nature of subconscious biases. They are invisible to the actors involved, yet measurable when the wider-scale data are analyzed. The only way to address such biases is to assume they are present, unless you have introduced specific steps to minimise them, such as inviting team members to submit proposals anonymously, or designating an interruption-free speaking period to each team member.

Dr. Amanda Nimon-Peters is currently Professor of Leadership at Hult International Business School. Dr. Amanda’s book Working with Influence: Nine Principles of Persuasion for Accelerating Your Career is available from Bloomsbury and Amazon.​​​​​​​

