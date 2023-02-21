How successful was the UK's four-day working week trial?

The world's longest trial of a four-day working week has come to an end.

For six months, 61 companies based in the UK have been asking their 2,900 employees to work fewer hours – without their pay being cut.

The benefits, campaigners argued when the pilot was launched, would include increased productivity, a reduced carbon footprint and improved mental health.

So, can this groundbreaking voyage into the unknown be considered a success?

The answer, according to the figures, is a resounding yes.

