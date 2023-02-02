Oman eyes four-day working week, as UAE records success

Sharjah to UK – is the four-day week working?

And the results? So far, so positive. A survey found that 88% of leaders at the more than 70 UK companies that have shifted to four-day schedules said they were working well, according non-profit 4 Day Week Global, and 86% said they would likely keep four-day workweeks after the pilots finish in November 2023.

Almost half, 49%, said that productivity had improved, while 46% said it had remained stable.

Similarly, two six-month global pilot programs testing a four-day workweek last year were “a resounding success” benefiting both organisations and employees, a new report from researchers at Boston College, Cambridge University and the University College Dublin found. The trials involved 33 companies and more than 900 employees in Ireland and the US.

“We found that the trial had profound effects. Revenue rose approximately 8% over the trial and was up 37.55% [compared] to the same period in 2021. Hiring rose, absenteeism was reduced, and resignations declined slightly.”

Sharjah too is seeing profound effects on productivity, attendance, and innovation.

The UAE emirate, which permanently moved to a four-day week for public sector employees in January 2022, has seen a rise in job performance (90%), increase in productivity of government entities (88%), increase in positive communication between employees (81%), increase in providing e-government services outside of official working hours (61%), and increase in the attendance rate

Not to mention improvements in employee happiness (91%), mental health (87%), and work-life balance (84%).

The UAE is one of the few countries to establish a Ministry of Happiness’, and according to the UN-based World Happiness Report, the UAE ranks number one in the Arab world for happiness.

The predominant view is that happy employees are more content in their jobs, more cooperative, more innovative in finding solutions to problems.

Businesses on board with the benefits

The benefits a shorter work week can bring not just to employees but to business in general – in productivity, innovation and in attracting and retaining the best talent – is becoming increasingly clear to business.

Since shifting to four-day work weeks, Berlin-based tech company Awin has seen sales, employee and client satisfaction rise, and London-based tech firm Lolly has witnessed increased productivity and motivated employees.

And a number of four-day week pilot programs conducted by big businesses have revealed positive productivity results. In 2019, tech giant Microsoft experimented with model in Japan by offering employees three-day weekends for a month, a move that boosted productivity by 40% and resulted in more efficient work; and Unilever New Zealand is currently taking part in a year-long trial of a four-day workweek at full pay, and if successful, it will be extended to other countries.

In the UAE, where the shorter workweek only applies officially to the public sector, there is an expectation that the private sector will follow suit but some companies are starting to do so, as they see the benefits it can bring, especially in a talent labour market in attracting the right talent.

One of the UAE’s best restaurants, LPM Restaruant & Bar, has announced it is moving permanently to a four-day work week at both its Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets, as the French restaurant looks to attract and retain the best employees in a notoriously high-pressure industry.

And some private businesses in the UAE are already finding success with the move.

MG Motor, the sixth bestselling car manufacturer in the region has jumped aboard the four-and-a-half-day working week bandwagon, a move that is “proving to be very successful and fruitful”, says MD Tom Lee. “Our employees’ productivity, efficiency and our communication with our partners has not been impacted.”