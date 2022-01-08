People Moves EMEA: Volvo, Monument, BCG, Pepco, Greggs

In the week that Manchester United appoints a new CEO and PwC names its new Scottish leader, we round up the latest executive moves across EMEA.

Trevor Masters to serve as interim CEO of Pepco Group

Pepco Group COO Trevor Masters will move into the role of interim CEO of the dfas-growing pan-European variety discount retailer from March 31, as current CEO Andy Bond steps down due to health reasons. The Pepco Group owns Poundland in the UK and the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe. Since Trevor joined as Managing Director in 2019, he has spearheaded the strong expansion of the brand from throughout Europe and ensured the brand emerged stronger from the pandemic. He was made COO in October 2021 and in this role he provided strategic direction and oversight to the the group’s brands. Prior to Pepco, Trevor spent more than three decades at Tesco, including as CEO of Tesco International, where he was accountable for all its overseas operations.

Roisin Currie to step into CEO role at food-to-go retailer Greggs

Greggs retail director Roisin Currie will take over as CEO of the FTSE 100 bakery chain in May 2022, as long-time chief executive Roger Whiteside steps down. As the group’s retail and property director, Currie has worked closely with Whiteside to lead a turnaround of Greggs. Described by Whiteside as a “great leader” who has “played a key role in the development of the business over many years, most recently in shaping our ambitious plans for further growth”, Currie has been a senior executive within the business for 12 years. Currie joined the group in 2010 from Asda where she had served as retail people director for two decades.

Gozde Yalazi Uzbek new leader of BCG’s Istanbul office

BCG veteran Goode Yalazi Ozbek has been promoted to lead the consulting group’s Istanbul office. With BCG for 14 years, Ozbek initially worked in the Frankfurt office where she began as an associate and worked her way up to principal before moving to the Istanbul office as a partner in 2019. Most recently serving as managing director & partner, she is also a member of the firm’s Global Advantage; Industrial Goods; and Marketing, Sales & Pricing practices where she leads joint ventures and alliances within the team globally. Ozbek focuses on clients in the industrial goods sector and has expertise in corporate strategy, transformation, organisational and commercial excellence.

Former Barclays exec Ian Rand tapped as CEO at startup bank Monument

The former boss of business banking at Barclays, Ian Rand, has become the CEO of Monument, a UK digital challenger bank targeting the mass affluent market, as the startup looks to scale up. A highly experienced banking leader with an expert understanding of how technology needs to work in modern banking, Rand has over 20 years in the industry. He began his banking career at JPMorgan where he held MD and COO roles, before moving to Barclays, where he worked for 12 years, first as COO of corporate banking and then CEO of business banking. Prior to his banking career, he spent 12 years as an officer in the British Army.

Jim Rowan named new Volvo Cars CEO

Former boss of Dyson Jim Rowan has been appointed chief executive of Volvo Cars, and will step into the shoes of decade-long CEO Hakan Samuelsson when he departs in March. With more than three decades’ experience in the technology and consumer sectors, and decades of leadership expertise, Rowan has been chosen to steer the carmaker into the electric future and reach the goal of all-electric production by 2030. Most recently serving as CEO of Ember Technologies (design-led temperature control brand and technology platform) in Singapore, Rowan also spent six years at Dyson, first as COO, before becoming CEO. Prior to this, he was COO of BlackBerry.