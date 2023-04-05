Top 10 executive search firms in the Middle East

For more than 25 years, US-headquartered Korn Ferry’s executive search recruiters have been a go-to for firms looking to find C-level executives and claim that candidates hired using their assessments are eight times more likely to be promoted within three years.

Korn Ferry has had a presence in the region for decades, setting up an office in Dubai 20 years ago, and since opening offices in Doha, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

As well as tapping the firm’s extensive strengths in the financial services, telecoms and aviation sectors, the Middle East division has since developed strength in the oil and gas, education and healthcare categories, serving clients in specialist regional practices.

Among its list of Dubai-based Middle East search experts, Andy Georgeson works on senior-level appointments across the region in the healthcare and life sciences space; Ashley Mills focuses on hiring ‘emerging leader talent’ across the consumer sector regionally; Dana Bakir leads on appointing emerging finance leaders across finance, audit, risk, compliance, treasury and legal departments; and Danny Leinders specialises in the recruitment and assessment of senior leaders within the ME industrial sector, placing NEDs, CEOs and senior leaders for multinationals, local conglomerates, startups and investment firms. Many of the consultants speak Arabic and English.

They work with clients to identify employees with leadership potential, using innovative approaches including Korn Ferry’s Intelligence Cloud technology for talent acquisition and strategy, and also offer services in organisational design, reward strategy, career development, remuneration, HR transformation, and performance management.

The firm has more than 100 offices in more than 50 countries.

3