Top 10 Executive MBA programmes in the United Arab Emirates

The Middle East is establishing itself as a rising hub for MBA study, with the UAE especially now home to some of the world’s top MBA colleges, both homegrown and international.

These offer both full-time MBA and part-time Executive MBA (EMBA) programmes regionally, and an increasing number have secured the so-called ‘triple crown’ accreditation – Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Association of MBAs (AMBA), or EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS).

Designed to educate executives and entrepreneurs who are working, the Executive MBA (EMBA) is proving especially popular as professionals look to accelerate their career path.

The EMBA is part-time and flexible and typically takes from 18 months to two years to complete. And while they typically attract an older cohort with more than a decade of professional experience, they generally cover the same core content (though electives are often more regionally specialised) and aim to develop or advance similar skills to the MBA with the opportunity for specialisation in particular business areas.

So, what makes one EMBA different to another?

Following extensive research by Business Chief (so you don’t have to), we round up the top 10 Executive MBA programmes offering on-campus part-time and flexible study in the UAE.

1

INSEAD Middle East

Abu Dhabi

14-17 months

AED 504,955