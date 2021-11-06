People Moves: Getir, Burberry, Monese, Societe Generale

Steve Tryner becomes CFO for fintech Monese

Former Revolut CFO Steve Tryner has been appointed by pan-European fintech Monese as its new Chief Financial Officer. Boasting 30 years’ experience in finance and change management roles across financial services firms and more recently with a focus on tech, Tryner joins Monese with a “stellar track record and huge experience in both modern high growth and more traditional, global financial services companies”, says founder and CEO, Norris Koppel. Joining from fintech Revolut, Tryner also previously served as CFO at Allpay and has held leadership roles at Deutsche Asset Management, ABN-AMRO and AXA Investment Management.

Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd tapped by Burberry Group to be new CEO

Versace exec veteran Jonathan Akeroyd has been appointed CEO for iconic British luxury brand Burberry, starting April 2022. Joining from high-fashion rival, Milan-based Gianni Versace, where he’s been chief executive since 2016, and oversaw the US$2.1bn sale of the business to Michael Kors three years ago, Akeroyd has been brought onboard to help Burberry reposition itself as a top-tier luxury player. Prior to heading up Versace, Akeroyd spent 12 years at another iconic British fashion brand, Alexander McQueen, where he led the brand through the consequences of the death of its namesake founder. He also held senior fashion roles at London luxury department store Harrods.

Hacina Py hires as Chief Sustainability Officer for Societe Generale

Societe Generale veteran Hacina Py has been promoted to the role of Chief Sustainability Officer at the European financial services group, just as the company’s CSO role is elevated in company priority. An employee of Societe Generale for 25 years, Py has held a number of roles in her tenure at the bank, including as Head of Scarce Resources Management for financing activities, and most recently as Head of Impact Finance Solutions for Global Banking. According to CEO Frederic Oudea, Py’s experience will be instrumental in making sure CSR issues “are at the core of our business development”.

Mira Magecha joins Turkish startup Getir as Chief People Officer

HR specialist Mira Magecha has been tapped by grocery delivery startup Getir to be its Chief People Officer, as the Turkish startup expands its business across Europe and the US. With more than 15 years of experience in HR, Magecha most recently served as chief people officer at takeaway delivery company Just Eat, where she spent five years. Prior to this, she held various leadership roles including at consulting firm Capgemini and broadcaster BBC. In this new role, Magecha will lead the brand’s global people team, coordinating HR operations across the UK, Turkey, Netherlands, Germany, France and Spain and hiring top talent as it expands.

Johan Lindvall appointed CEO of Willis Towers Watson Sweden

Having worked for the consulting firm since 2013, Johan Lindvall has been promoted to chief executive officer of Willis Towers Watson Sweden, and as the consulting firm’s head of Sweden and Finland. Lindvall previously developed and managed the firm’s Affinity insurance-tech operation. Prior to WTW, Lindvall worked as commercial direct at Norwegian insurance firm Protector Forsikring, and prior to that at consultancy Aon.

Karin van Baardwijk appointed CEO of Dutch asset manager Robeco

Robeco veteran Karin van Baardwijk has been promoted to the role of CEO at the Dutch asset manager. Currently serving as deputy CEO and COO, van Baardwijk has been with Robeco for 15 years, also serving as CIO and head of operational risk management, and further played a role in developing and executing the company’s corporate strategy.