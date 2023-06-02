Women make up a third of latest EY partner promotions

Professional services giant EY has announced its usual mid-year partner promotions for 2023 – of which more than a third are women.

The organisation revealed a total of 966 employees had been promoted to partner across the globe, down on last year’s record total of 1,033.

Women made up 34% of the promotions, with 329 in total, a slight increase on the 32% seen in 2022.

It comes after Big Four rival KPMG called off its own round of promotions back in April after assessing the scale of its workforce.

EY said the significant number of workers progressing through its ranks demonstrated the company’s commitment to offering “exceptional and diverse” career opportunities across all business areas and geographies, as well as rewards for high performance. It also reflected continued growth and strong business performance, said the London-headquartered firm.