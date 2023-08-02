Will Andy Baldwin be next global leader of consultancy EY?

EY is a business in transition, which is somewhat ironic for a consultancy – especially when it is one of the famed Big Four.

It all stems from failed attempts to break up the business which would have allowed EY to separate its consultancy arm and therefore work with audit clients – which is not currently an option due to potential conflicts of interest.

Now EY is scouring its extensive roster of leaders to receive nominations for the top job. Those candidates will then be picked over by an executive committee, with the new global leader due to take their place in June 2024.

One name widely being touted is that of Andy Baldwin, the British EY veteran of 26 years. Not only would he be the first Brit to lead EY as global chair and CEO – and the first not to be a US citizen.

Baldwin was a vocal supporter for the breakup and also seen as a close ally of current boss Carmine Di Sibio.

Baldwin currently holds the position of EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service where he leads the execution of the firm’s global strategy.

“In this capacity, I have overall responsibility for our three geographic areas and four service lines so that our 200,000 client servers can provide exceptional service wherever EY clients do business,” Baldwin states on LinkedIn.

Baldwin rose through EY ranks and could be next boss

Baldwin joined EY in 1993 and stayed for seven years as partner, before having brief stints at Capgemini and IBM as Head of Insurance Consulting in both cases. He returned to EY in March 2004 and has steadily grown through the ranks, becoming one of Di Sibio’s deputies in 2019.

Other names mentioned for the leadership race include Canada head Jad Shimaly, originally from Lebanon. Then there is French partner Marie-Laure Delarue, who would be EY’s first female boss.

Another prominent name to consider is EY’s current lead for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa – Julie Teigland.

Whatever happens, there will be a new global boss at EY. That’s because incumbent Carmine Di Sibio has already shared his intentions to step aside in June 2024. The company has a four-year term in place for the boss and also has an age limit of 60. That puts Baldwin at a slight disadvantage as he would reach that limit within three years of winning the race.

Watch this space…

