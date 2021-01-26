Ralf Jaspert is the head of PwC Germany’s Advisory Digital Incubator. Having started working at PwC 20 years ago, he made waves when he set up a financial services practice in the firm and wanted to deliver better products and services to his clients. He was asked to set up an incubator to develop this idea, an idea that would be a kernel for PwC’s current strategy (see main piece).

“We have a massive team of software developers,” says Jaspert, “which isn’t something you may have expected from PwC in the past, but we will see more of it in the future. These teams need to understand their own environment, and be able to work in an agile manner. They need space, and that is gained by trust. I trust what they are doing.”

Jaspert is keen that these new team members will become a core part of future journey of PwC, and that their input will influence the company’s vision and strategy.

