PwC report shows increased ESG focus in Middle East

Sustainability may be top of the agenda for many companies globally, but arguably nowhere does it have as much significance as in the Middle East.

With the UAE preparing to host COP28 later this year in Dubai, and some of the world’s biggest companies (such as Saudi Arabia’s Aramco) from the region looking to transition away from oil and gas, the stakes could not be higher.

A new report from PwC Middle East suggests companies in the region are rising to the challenge – changing mindsets and taking action in a transparent fashion.

“Heightened awareness of climate risk to business, coupled with new regulation, has driven the embedding of ESG in the strategy of more than six in ten companies in the region, with the focus now increasingly shifting to execution,” said Dr Yahya Anouti, PwC Middle East ESG Leader and Partner, Strategy& Energy, Utilities & Resources Practice.

“And we are seeing a shift in perception from public and private sector leadership about the importance of ESG, with more organisations than ever before appointing a dedicated resource to handle this agenda at the executive level.

“With the right coordinated response from governments, 2023 could be the region’s most environmentally transformative year yet.”