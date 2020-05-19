Access Bank named Africa's most responsible business

The 12th annual Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards, held in Lagos this weekend, named Access Bank as Africa’s most responsible business. Access Bank is a Nigerian multinational commercial banking house headquartered in Lagos.

According to Nigerian outlet Punch, Access Bank received a total of four awards at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility awards. Held for over a decade, the awards ceremony is “aimed at recognising and celebrating organisations for investing resources in the improvement of lives and the environment they serve through several innovative programmes and initiatives.”

In addition to the award for ‘Most Responsible Business in Africa’, Access Bank’s head of sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, received accolades for ‘Best Partnership for Development’, ‘Best Corporate Communication Team’ and ‘Sustainability Practitioner of the Year’.

In a statement to the press, Victor-Laniyan said: “I believe that the desire to make profit should not let us neglect our planet and jeopardize the future of the unborn generation, hence sustainability is a principle that should be adopted by every business venture as a standard corporate practice. This is the message that we preach and practice consistently in Access Bank”.

Victor Etuokwu, executive director of personal banking for Access Bank said at the event, “We believe that a sustainable business is a more successful business; hence, we have made sustainability the bedrock of all our business operations over the last 10 years. These awards represent a recognition of what we have done and point to the things that lie ahead. We are truly grateful to God and the organisers, and we are inspired by this opportunity.”