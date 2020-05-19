Article
AfDB: improving sanitation and drinkable water

By Leah Netabai
May 19, 2020
The African Development Bank (AfDB) continues to improve the lives of African people with its latest US$222.69mn loan to improve sanitation and drinkable water.

Over the course of 2019 the African Development Bank has been providing humanitarian aid across the region with over US$223.3mn in investments over the last 5 months alone.

Current humanitarian investments include:

Today the African Development Bank has approved further loans to finance the Urban Water Sector Reform, Akure Water Supply and Sanitation Project and African Growing Together Fund in Nigeria. The project will cost US$222.69mn spanning five years, ending in 2025. 

What does this mean for the people of Nigeria?

This project aims to address safe drinking water and sanitation access to residents in Akure city, as well as help to install sanitation infrastructures for schools, hospitals and markets. In addition, the project will strengthen the federal government’s capacity to facilitate urban water supply and sanitation reforms.

Total benefitting from the project: 1.3mn residents

“The project will particularly contribute to improving the living conditions of the communities in the project area. Involving these communities in the public awareness and marketing activities, will increase the project’s ownership and ensure they pay for the water supply and sanitation services,” said Ebrima Faal, Senior Director at the Bank’s Nigeria Regional Office.

The African Development Bank has also been working to improve the region's economy and sustainability over the duration of 2019

